Everblades Announce Important On-Sale Dates

September 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - With the start of the regular season approaching quickly, The Florida Everblades have announced that single game tickets will be on sale for the 2023-24 season starting Monday, October 2 at 10:00 am.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more will be going on sale Monday, September 18.

Blades 365 Members will receive a presale of all single game tickets that will start on Monday, September 18 at 10:00am until Monday, October 2.

Members with Voucher Packages will be able to redeem their vouchers online through their Everblades Ticketmaster Account. Physical vouchers can be redeemed at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena. Both online and physical voucher redemption will begin on Monday, September 18 at 10:00am.

Tickets for all Everblades home games start at $17 and can be purchased at the Fifth Third Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades front office at 239-948-PUCK.

Save money on Fifth Third Bank Box Office pricing by purchasing a Blades 365 Membership or group ticket package. Tickets starting as low as $11 per game with membership. Call the Everblades front office at 239-948-PUCK.

