Reading Royals 18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament

Reading, PA - Grab your clubs and help the Reading Royals kick off the 2023-24 season in a charity-based golf outing this Fall presented by Supreme Ceilings. The Reading Royals Charity Golf Tournament is taking place on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Heidelberg Country Club (1 Country Club Drive, Bernville, PA). Entering its 18th season, the Swing into the Season Tournament features Royals players and coaches at the event as fans help the team kick off the season with a fun outing. The event includes lunch, raffle prizes, green fees, golf cart, etc.

"Slapshot Charities" provides assistance to charitable organizations throughout Reading and the surrounding area serving underprivileged and disadvantaged youth and their families through fundraising activities, charitable drives related to the provision of educational and recreational opportunities for children and carry on and promote charitable grants or donations as well as educational activities related to, or which may assist the accomplishment of such purposes.

Last year's outing raised over $9,000 for Slapshot Charities and the Royals are seeking your participation and support for any even better outing ahead of the team's 2023-24 season.

"We are excited once again to bring the fans and team together for the Royals charitable golf outing," said Team President David Farrar. "The event is always a wonderful opportunity for fans to meet and interact with the players they'll see on the ice in October."

To sign up, visit Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament Sign Up Form.

The tournament has limited spots available and sold out in advance the last two years so don't delay

Contact Amanda Eckert (AEckert@santander-arena.com) with any questions relating to sponsorship opportunities.

Contact Erik Jesberger (ejesberger@royalshockey.com) with any additional questions.

Schedule of Events - Mon., Oct. 16, 2023 *Rain or Shine

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Registration/Light Breakfast

9:30 a.m. - Shotgun Scramble

1:00 p.m. - Prizes/Lunch

Throughout the Outing - Putting Contest, Mulligans, Closest to the Pin on Par 3s, Long Drive Contest

More about Slapshot Charities:

Slapshot Charities is the charitable arm of the Reading Royals which participates in numerous community service events annually benefiting many local charities and organizations. The organization provides the team with the opportunity to run fundraising, sponsorships, donations, raffles, auctions, charity events, and programs. To date, Slapshot Charities distributed over $1.7 Million in cash, merchandise and tickets to school children and various fundraisers throughout Pennsylvania.

Moreover, Slapshot Charities has also assisted community organizations with their own fundraising efforts over the past two years by donations of Reading Royals merchandise, such as jerseys, and tickets.

Slapshot Charities continues to strive toward making a difference in the community. We continue to raise money for new charities as well as continue our commitment toward inspiring our community. The Reading Royals Organization will continue to expand its level of commitment.

