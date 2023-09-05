Thunder Inks Forwards Cam Hough and Mark Zhukov

September 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signings of forwards Cam Hough and Mark Zhukov for the 2023-24 season.

Hough, 22, returns to Wichita after playing in 17 games last year for the Thunder. The Uxbridge, Ontario native also spent time with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears, recording 24 points (14g, 10a) in 34 games.

In 2021-22, the 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward turned pro with the Wheeling Nailers. Hough was invited to training with the Nailers before heading to Ontario Tech University. He played seven games during the first semester of the season before deciding to turn pro with Wheeling. He finished with four points (3g, 1a) in seven games for the Ridgebacks and three assists in 16 games for the Nailers.

Zhukov, 24, turns pro after playing a four-year career at Curry College (NCAA DIII). A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward is coming off a career season, tallying 37 points (13g, 24a) in just 22 games. Zhukov was named to the CCC Second Team All-Conference. Overall, he finished with 76 points (26g, 50a) in 74 career games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.