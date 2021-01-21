Thunder Signs Veteran Forward Albert

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of veteran forward John Albert.

Albert, 32, brings a wealth of experience to the Air Capital. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, the 5-foot-11, 179-pound forward has appeared in over 400 games at the professional level. Last season, Albert tallied 29 points (8g, 21a) in 44 games for the Jacksonville IceMen.

He was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the sixth round (#175 overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Albert turned pro in 2011-12 with the American Hockey League's St. John's IceCaps. Overall, he appeared in 339 AHL games, registering 170 points (72g, 98a). Albert also spent time with the Manitoba Moose, Hershey Bears and Hartford Wolf Pack. In 2013-14, he made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets and recorded one goal in nine games.

Prior to turning pro, Albert played four seasons at Ohio State University where he totaled 124 points (33g, 91a) in 159 contests for the Buckeyes. His best season came in in 2008-09 when he collected 39 points (11g, 28a) in 42 games. During his senior campaign, he served as the team's captain.

