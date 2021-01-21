ECHL Transactions - January 21

January 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 21, 2021:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Colby McAuley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Evan Neugold, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Greenville:

Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Ontario

Delete John Lethemon, G loaned to Ontario

Delete Jake Slaker, F loaned to Texas

Delete Luke Martin, D loaned to Texas

Jacksonville:

Add Brenden Miller, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Derik Bradford, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Calder Brooks, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jeff Taylor, D loaned to Hartford

Rapid City:

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Danny Moynihan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve [1/20]

Wichita:

Add John Albert, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Beau Starrett, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

