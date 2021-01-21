ECHL Transactions - January 21
January 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 21, 2021:
Allen:
Add Jake Paterson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Colby McAuley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Evan Neugold, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Greenville:
Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Ontario
Delete John Lethemon, G loaned to Ontario
Delete Jake Slaker, F loaned to Texas
Delete Luke Martin, D loaned to Texas
Jacksonville:
Add Brenden Miller, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Derik Bradford, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Calder Brooks, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jeff Taylor, D loaned to Hartford
Rapid City:
Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Danny Moynihan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve [1/20]
Wichita:
Add John Albert, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Beau Starrett, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2021
- IceMen Add Trio of Players in Bradford, Brooks & Miller - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - January 21 - ECHL
- Thunder Signs Veteran Forward Albert - Wichita Thunder
- Jake Slaker, Luke Martin Join Texas Stars on Professional Tryout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Popular Goalie Jake Paterson Returns - Allen Americans
- Oilers Fall to Top-Spot Fuel - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.