Jake Slaker, Luke Martin Join Texas Stars on Professional Tryout

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce forward Jake Slaker and defenseman Luke Martin have joined the Texas Stars on a professional tryout agreement. Both Slaker and Martin will participate in the Stars' pending training camp ahead of their American Hockey League season.

Slaker turned pro by appearing in four Swamp Rabbit games this season after signing a Standard Player Contract with Greenville on December 29, 2020. The 24-year-old registered 104 points (47 goals, 57 assists) in 143 career games with Michigan from 2016-2020.

An alternate captain during his senior campaign, the San Diego, California native led his team in scoring with a career-best 14 goals and added 17 helpers in 2019-20. Slaker attended the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp in 2017 and 2018.

Martin dressed in three games this season after signing a Standard Player Contract with the Swamp Rabbits on December 29, 2020. The 22-year-old armed the blueline at Michigan from 2016-2020 and served as an alternate captain in his 2019-20 senior season.

The rugged 6-foot-3, 215-pound stay-at-home defenseman totaled 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) in 139 games with the Blue. The St. Louis, Missouri native was drafted in the 2nd round, 52nd overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will begin a back-to-back road set against the Orlando Solar Bears tomorrow night at the Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

