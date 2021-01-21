Popular Goalie Jake Paterson Returns

January 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and partner Globe Life announced today the team has signed goalie Jake Paterson to the active roster.

Jake Paterson is back for a third time with the Americans. The 26-year-old netminder played in 14 games with the team during the 17-18 season, after being loaned to Allen from Milwaukee (AHL).

Paterson appeared in 28 games for Allen last season and posted a record of 18-5-4.

The Mississauga, ONT, native was a former third round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, during the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The Americans return to action this weekend with back to back road games on Saturday in Kansas City, and Sunday in Tulsa.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.