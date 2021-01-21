IceMen Add Trio of Players in Bradford, Brooks & Miller

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Erik Bradford and Calder Brooks, along with defenseman Brenden Miller.

Bradford, 26, heads to Jacksonville after a 53-point season last year with the Brampton Beast (ECHL). The 6-0, 185-pound center has enjoyed a productive career, totaling 236 points (73g, 163a) in 286 ECHL games split between the Beast, Orlando Solar Bears, Norfolk Admirals and Toledo Walleye from 2015-2020. In addition, the Orangeville, Ontario resident has registered two goals in four American Hockey League appearances with the Toronto Marlies.

Brooks, 26, played last season overseas in France and Germany where he totaled 22 points (12g, 10a) in 26 games split between Riessersee SC, Briancon and Angers. The 6-0, 192 pound forward played four seasons at St. Mary's University (USports) where he compiled 77 points (25g, 52a) in 105 games. Following his collegiate career, Brooks logged four points (3g, 1a) in three outings with the Wichita Thunder in the spring of 2019. The Emerald Park, SASK, resident has also made three AHL appearances with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2015.

Miller, 26, joins the Icemen after tying a career high 31 points last season with the Brampton Beast (ECHL). Miller has accrued 90 points (25g, 65a) in 191 ECHL games split between the Beast and the Orlando Solar Bears, Florida Everblades and Manchester Monarchs from 2015-2020. The 6-1, 198-pound blueliner from Orangeville, Ontario recorded a goal in his two career AHL appearances with the Toronto Marlies during the 2016-17 season.

The Icemen are back in action on January 30 at Greenville. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m.

