Oilers Fall to Top-Spot Fuel

TULSA, OK- The Oilers came up just short of the Indy Fuel in a 3-2 defeat at the BOK Center on Wednesday night.

Indy opened the scoring, finding the back of the net in the opening five minutes. Ross Olson sent the puck across the Oilers' zone, finding Derian Plouffe who beat Devin Williams above the glove for his first of the season.

Brent Gates scored his third goal of the season at the 11:49 mark of the second period, sniping Billy Christopoulos just underneath the cross bar to level the game. Fifteen seconds later, Adam Pleskach pulled the Oilers ahead, tucking a goal in off a Fuel turnover, bringing the game to 2-1. Pleskach's goal gives him points in all six of Tulsa's home games.

The Fuel scored the remaining two goals of the game to pick up their ninth win of the season. Mike Lee ripped a power-play goal from the right circle 4:59 into the third period, tying the game 2-2 and foiling Tulsa's perfect home penalty kill. Joe Sullivan scored the game-winning goal 2:13 later, closing out the scoring 3-2.

The Oilers have three games remaining this week, starting on Friday against the Fuel at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center, before squaring off against Indy again on Saturday at the same time and place. The Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday Family Funday game against Allen at 4:05 p.m.

