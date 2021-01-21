Colby McAuley Returning to Allen
January 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed forward Colby McAuley.
The 6-foot-1 and 200-pound forward from Sherwood Park, ALTA, played with the Americans during his rookie season of 17-18. He put up 20 points in 34 games (8 goals and 12 assists).
After his time in Allen, McAuley played two seasons with the Orlando Solar Bears. His best numbers as a pro came in 18-19 where he put up 31 points in 39 games. He played last season with the Idaho Steelheads.
The Americans return to action this weekend with back to back road games on Saturday in Kansas City, and Sunday in Tulsa.
