Thunder Signs Forward Beauregard

September 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Anthony Beauregard for the 2020-21 season.

Beauregard, 24, returns to North America after spending a year overseas with the EIHL's Dundee Stars. A native of Saint-Damase, Quebec, the 5-foot-7, 165-pound forward tallied 46 points (17g, 29a) in 48 games with the Stars. Beauregard has two years of ECHL experience, having played his rookie campaign with the Indy Fuel in 2016-17. He appeared in 21 games, tallying 10 points (5g, 5a) before leaving in December that season to go Concordia University (USport). In 2018-19, he returned to the pro ranks and signed with the Brampton Beast. Beauregard notched 28 points (10g, 18a) in 67 games.

During his collegiate career, he had a breakout season in 2017-18, leading all USports players with 60 points (19g, 41a) in 28 games. He became the first Stinger to pass the 50-point plateau since the 1989-90 campaign and helped Concordia reach the National Championship for the first time in 34 years. Beauregard claimed several honors for his efforts, being named to the USports (OUA) First All-Star Team, Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Player in League Play (Bill L. Heureux Trophy), All-Canadian First Team, Most Points and Player of the Year (Senator Joseph A. Sullivan Trophy).

Prior to heading to pro and college, Beauregard had a terrific junior career with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Val-d'Or Foreurs. Serving as an alternate captain in back-to-back years from 2014-15 to 2015-16, he recorded back-to-back 80-point seasons. He racked up 93 points (30g, 63a) in 2015-16, which was a career-high. During his decorated junior career, he won a league title in 2013-14 and QMJHL Second All-Star Team honors.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.