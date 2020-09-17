D-Man Alex Jaeckle Re-Signs with Adirondack

September 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Alex Jaeckle has been signed to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Jaeckle was acquired by Adirondack from the Norfolk Admirals back in January as part of a three-team trade. Last season, the 25-year-old appeared in 21 games for the Thunder and 33 games with the Admirals.

Prior to playing at the professional level, Jaeckle skated for four seasons in Buffalo, NY at Canisius College, where he was former teammates with current Adirondack forward Nick Hutchison. The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native appeared in 113 games with the Golden Griffins and was a part of their 2016-17 AHA Regular Season Championship team.

Jaeckle played junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Johnstown Tomahawks, where he spent two seasons. During his time in the NAHL, the 6-foot-3, 190 pounder racked up 82 games played and 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists).

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.