Bakala Returns for Second Season in Indy

September 17, 2020





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have re-signed goaltender Dan Bakala to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Bakala, 32, returns to the Fuel after he signed with the team on New Year's Day. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound goaltender appeared in 17 games for the Fuel earning a 2.43 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Prior to signing with the Fuel, Bakala played five games for Mora IK in the Swedish Allsvenskan where he registered a 4.26 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Bakala played 49 games for Villacher SV (Austrian EBEL) during the 2018-19 season, earning a 3.06 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage through 49 games. Bakala has experience in the top European leagues including the German DEL, and Swedish SHL where he won the 2016-17 Champions Hockey League with the Frolunda Indians.

With the signing of Bakala, the Fuel have eight forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

