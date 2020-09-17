Iacopelli Inks Return to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the return of forward Matheson Iacopelli, who signed a contract with the team ahead of his second season in Kalamazoo.

Iacopelli, 26, tallied 16 goals and 31 points in 41 games in 2019-20 before an injury cut his season short. The Chicago Blackhawks drafted the Brownstown, Mich. native in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed him to his first pro contract in 2016-17 after his sophomore seasons at Western Michigan University. Iacopelli spent his first two pro seasons in the Blackhawks organization, including time with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, and ECHL's Indy Fuel and Manchester Monarchs.

"He is an explosive player with a lethal shot," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "He became a consistent contributor for us during the second half of last season. We're hoping he can pick up where he left off before his injury."

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound winger has 157 games of pro experience, compiling 27 points (14g, 13a) in 85 games with Rockford and 50 points (31 goals, 19 assists) in 72 ECHL games.

Iacopelli totaled 43 points (21g, 22a) in 67 college games over two seasons at WMU, including a very productive sophomore season in 2016-17, where he posted 36 points (20g, 16a) in 40 games.

The ECHL announced earlier this off-season that the 2020-21 hockey season will be delayed with an anticipated start date of Dec. 4, 2020. The league still plans on completing a 72-game regular season. More information regarding an updated schedule will be announced accordingly at a later date.

