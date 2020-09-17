Solar Bears Re-Sign Tyler Bird

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Tyler Bird on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Bird, 24, returns to the Solar Bears after suiting up in 34 games with Orlando last season, compiling 11 points (5g-6a) and 18 penalty minutes. Bird also made his American Hockey League debut after earning a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Syracuse Crunch on Feb. 22, and recorded two assists and two penalty minutes in five games with Syracuse before the 2019-20 season was paused and eventually canceled.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has tallied 23 points (8g-15a) and 37 penalty minutes in 79 career ECHL games with Orlando, Greenville, Reading and Wheeling.

Prior to turning pro, the Andover, Massachusetts native played four seasons of collegiate hockey for Brown University, where he collected 35 points (22g-13a) 40 penalty minutes in 120 games for the Bears program. Bird only missed four games during his NCAA career, and was named an alternate captain for his senior season.

Bird was a fifth-round selection (#137 overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

