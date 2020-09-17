Gary Haden Set to Make Pro Debut with the Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie forward Gary Haden has signed his first professional contract with the Rush the 2020-21 campaign.

Haden joins the Rush following his over-age season in the WHL with the Victoria Royals. The 5'10", 175-pound forward earned 25 goals, 30 assists, and 55 points in 62 games.

"Ever since I started playing this game at 4 years old, playing pro hockey has been my ultimate goal. Signing with a first-class organization like the Rush is an absolute dream come true," Haden said regarding his jump to the pros. "On the ice, I'm a playmaker. I consider myself a pass-first player, but I also try to exploit soft areas in the defense to not only create offense for myself, but also my teammates. You can't create offense without playing defense, so I do my best to play 200-feet and be responsible in my own zone as well. My expectation for the year is to work. This isn't major-junior anymore, this is my job. I'm planning on coming in and competing every day, and hope to be the best teammate I can be in my first professional year. I'm super excited to get started with the Rush."

"Gary put up 50+ points in each of his last two years of WHL hockey, which takes a great amount of skill to accomplish. He brings depth to the center position and a knack for creativity on the ice," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said of Haden's signing. "Because of his skill and incredible hockey IQ, Gary has the potential to break out as a legitimate power play threat in this league. I look forward to working with and developing Gary into a tremendous asset for our organization this season."

A native of Airdrie, Alberta, Haden turns professional after completing a five-year career in the WHL with the Royals, Saskatoon Blades, and Medicine Hat Tigers. In total, Haden amassed 80 goals, 90 assists, 170 points, and a +22 rating in 232 games. His breakout season was in the 2018-19 campaign with the Tigers and Blades, achieving career-highs in every statistical category with 31 goals, 32 assists, 62 points, and a +23 rating.

