Nailers Sign Cody Bradley

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 11th player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Cody Bradley to an ECHL contract.

Bradley, 26, returns to the ECHL after playing parts of four seasons in Europe. Cody began his professional career by playing in ten games with the Norfolk Admirals during the 2016-17 season, before he finished that campaign with 11 points in 11 games for Füchse Duisburg in Germany. The following year, the forward tallied 11 points in 26 games, playing for teams in China and Slovakia. Bradley then moved on to the Czech Republic and Motor Ceske Budejovice, where he had one of his best performances, as he racked up 35 points in 42 regular season games, before tacking on 13 points in 11 playoff contests. Last season, Cody played for AIK in Sweden, where he accumulated eight points in 23 contests.

"Cody is an offensive player," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "He has a good combination of speed and vision, which he will be able to use to contribute to our scoring."

Prior to turning pro, the Tampa, Florida native attended Colorado College for four years. During his time with the Tigers, Cody amassed 27 goals, 47 assists, and 74 points in 135 games. His best season came as a junior, when he led the team with ten goals, 20 assists, and 30 points, as he appeared in all 35 games. Bradley played his junior hockey in the USHL, and following the 2011-12 season, he was invited to development camp with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cody comes from a hockey family, as his father Brian played in 651 NHL games for Vancouver, Toronto, and Tampa Bay, while his younger brother Trey played for the Newfoundland Growlers last season.

"I had a really good conversation with Mark French, who has me very excited about this opportunity," Bradley said. "I see myself as a play maker, who can also score goals. Additionally, I take pride in playing a two-way game, especially coming over to North America, where they play a harder game and it is more important to play that style."

