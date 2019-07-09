Thunder Sign Quinnipiac's Craig Martin

July 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced that they have signed forward Craig Martin for the 2019-20 season.

Martin, 24, recorded 75 points in 134 games as a member of the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the NCAA's ECAC. The Trail, BC native put up 11 goals and 19 assists in 38 games during his senior season. Quinnipiac won the ECAC championship during Martin's freshman season. Martin was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team in 2015-16 as well as in 2016-17.

"We are excited to have Craig in the fold for 2019-20," Alex Loh, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations said. "Craig put up some great numbers at school and his future is definitely bright. We are looking forward to seeing what he brings during his first season as a pro."

Martin played five seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League and spent time with the Trail Smoke Eaters, Vernon Vipers, and Alberni Valley Bulldogs. The 6'0, 181-pound forward recorded 98 points in 137 games in the BCHL, including 44 goals and 54 assists.

Prior to his BCHL days, Martin played 54 regular season games the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. In 2011-12, Martin scored the most goals in the KIJHL, 48 in 50 games played, while also putting on an impressive performance in the playoffs, 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 21 games played.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.