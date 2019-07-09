Americans Sign Top-Six Forward from Europe

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans of the ECHL, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the signing of forward Mike Hedden to a contract for the 2019-2020 season.

Mike Hedden joins Allen after spending the last several seasons in Europe, most recently with the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL, where he had 62 points in 59 games last season (20 goals and 42 assists).

The 5-foot-11 and 195 pound forward has played 123 games in the ECHL, all with the Toledo Walleye. In the 2010-2011 season with the Walleye, he had 52 points in 57 games (32 goals and 20 assists).

The native of Dunnville, Ontario, will turn 35 years old this December. Hedden played his college hockey with Neumann College, of the ECAC-W from 2006-2009. During his time in the ECAC-W, he racked up 163 points in 108 games. Three out of the four seasons at Neumann, he finished second on his team in scoring.

"My wife and I are excited to be joining the Allen Americans for the upcoming season, said Hedden. "After playing the past five seasons in Europe, we felt like it was time to come back and play closer to home. Allen was an easy decision. My wife's family is from Frisco, so having a chance to play close to them was an opportunity we couldn't pass up. Some of my best years of hockey were in Texas. Allen has established a winning culture over the years and are always competitive. Can't wait to get started."

Mike Hedden becomes the third player announced by the Americans this off-season, joining forward Spencer Asuchak and defenseman Ben Owen on the Americans 2019-2020 roster. The Americans open their 11th training camp this October.

