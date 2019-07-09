Defenseman Thibault Re-Signs with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed defenseman Sam Thibault for the 2019-20 season.

Thibault, 23, made his Indianapolis debut on February 1st after being acquired from the Toledo Walleye via a three-team trade with the Atlanta Gladiators. The 6'1", 187-pound defenseman has 106 ECHL games under his belt, earning 25 points (2g, 23a), 85 penalty minutes and a +5 rating. Splitting the 2018-19 season between Toledo and Indy, Thibault tallied two goals and 14 assists, as well as earning 56 penalty minutes in 63 ECHL contests.

A native of Sainte-Martine, Quebec, Thibault made his professional debut in 2017-18 with the Wichita Thunder, earning nine assists and a +10 rating in 43 games, in addition to appearing in a pair of AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors. Prior to turning pro, Thibault played his junior hockey for Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In three seasons with Drakkar, Thibault earned 40 assists, 281 penalty minutes and a +3 rating as well as serving as an assistant captain in 2015-16 and captain in 2016-17.

With the Thibault signing, the Fuel have two defenseman and one forward signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

