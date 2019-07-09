Jake Rogers Named Head Equipment Manager

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have announced that Jake Rogers has been named head equipment manager for the 2019-20 season. Rogers has been involved with Portland professional hockey since 2009 and served as assistant equipment manager last season.

"What excites me most about this opportunity is being able to be back working in the game of hockey," Rogers said. "When I left the sport in 2013, you never know if you'll ever get a chance to work in sports ever again."

Rogers, 27, has a long history of involvement with Portland's professional sports teams. He was originally a bat boy and clubhouse attendant for the Portland Sea Dogs between the years of 2008-2010. He became involved with Portland pro hockey when he served as a locker room attendant for the Portland Pirates in the 2009-10 season. The following season he was promoted to Assistant Equipment Manager. He accepted a job with Binghamton Senators (AHL) for the 2011-12 season, but had to return to Portland to tend to his ill father. He rejoined the Pirates, but eventually had to leave hockey altogether, until the Mariners came to town last season.

"This last season with Mark [Riepe], and the rest of the Mariners staff was about all you could hope for, for someone trying to get back into doing something they love," Rogers said. "From what started out as a volunteer role, I was lucky enough for Mark to bring me on as his assistant, and he was able to get me back up to speed on everything I had of course learned over my first six seasons doing it. Without a doubt he got me ready to be comfortable enough to take this position for the 2019-2020 season."

"If you work hard and show that you love what you do it makes it easy to hire from within the organization," said Mariners head coach Riley Armstrong. "Jake did that all season for us. I'm happy that Jake is back into the fold doing what he loves and would like to welcome Jake and his wife Kayla to the Mariner family."

