Luke Ripley Agrees to Terms with Greenville

July 9, 2019





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have agreed to terms with defenseman Luke Ripley on a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season.

Ripley, 25, took part in his first professional season in Greenville last year, and proved to be a stalwart defensive defenseman. He posted just three points in 35 games last year, but was even or a plus player in 22 of those games.

He spent his collegiate career with the University of Notre Dame, and helped in the transformation of the Fighting Irish into an NCAA powerhouse. Ripley was named alternate captain in both his junior and senior seasons.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

