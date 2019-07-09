Mavericks Re-Sign Rocco Carzo for 2019-20 Season

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Tuesday that the club has re-signed Forward Rocco Carzo for the 2019-20 season. This will be Carzo's fifth season with the Mavericks.

The 29-year old from Media, Pennsylvania led the Mavericks in points last season, totaling 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists. Carzo also played in all 72 regular season games and all seven playoff games last season for Kansas City.

Carzo has played in 221 games in his career for the Mavericks, fourth all-time in franchise history. During his career with Kansas City, Carzo has 58 goals and 107 assists for 165 points, fourth all-time in franchise history.

The six-foot-one, 203-pound forward's name is all over the Mavericks record book, as Carzo is in the top five in franchise history in goals (fourth, 58), assists (third, 107) points (third, 165) and games played (fourth, 221).

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

