Philly Native F Mackin Re-Signs with Reading

July 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Forward Corey Mackin has re-signed with the Reading Royals on an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season, Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Tuesday. Mackin produced six points (1g) in 12 Royals games last season and joined Reading after completing his senior season at Ferris State. The Philadelphia, PA native scored his first professional goal on his 24th birthday, Mar. 29, vs. Maine.

Mackin grew up in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and attended 9th, 10th and 11th grade at Philadelphia's Father Judge High School.

2019-20 Roster

Forwards (2): Frank DiChiara, Corey Mackin

"At the end of last season and it was so much fun to go on the run we did," Mackin said. "Every guy was enjoying life and our older guys helped put us in a good mood and I wanted to be able to play for these guys and this team. Coach MacDonald communicated well with me about the role he expected me to play. Once he showed his confidence in me, it grew mine so much more and helped me play better hockey."

"Corey stepped into a top-six role coming from college last season and added speed and creativity to our line-up" said Coach MacDonald. "We're looking forward to seeing how he develops this summer as he starts his first full season in the ECHL."

Mackin captained Ferris State each of his last two collegiate seasons (2017-19) and topped the Bulldogs with ten goals in 2018-19 (25 pts.). The left-handed shot completed his junior campaign with 25 points (10g), which was tied for first on Ferris State. During his sophomore campaign, Mackin received WCHA All-Second Team honors and finished with personal NCAA highs of 13 goals and 26 points. He stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 167 pounds.

During his freshman season (2015-16 ), Mackin scored 25 points (10g), was selected WCHA Rookie of the Year and helped Ferris State reach the NCAA Elite Eight as the team won the WCHA Broadmoor Trophy (WCHA Postseason Conference Champions).

Prior to his NCAA career in Big Rapids, MI, Mackin was named 2014-15 CJHL MVP with Coquitlam, leading the BCHL in goals (50) and points (104). He was also honored by the BCHL as a finalist for the league's Most Sportsmanlike Player Award.

