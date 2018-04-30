Thunder Release 2017-18 Full Season Ticket Plan & New Uniforms

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced their full season ticket plan and new home and away jerseys for the 2018-19 season.

All seats at Cool Insuring Arena will continue to be priced the same, with all tickets prices at $13 per game for season ticket holders. Full season tickets in all sections will cost $540 per seat ($468, plus sales tax and a Cool Insuring Arena facility fee). 12-month payment plans are now available and a payment plan costs less than $50 per seat, per month if signed up by March 31. Youth season tickets will also remain untouched at $387 for the full season package.

All 2017-18 full and partial season ticket holders can renew their seats beginning today by calling 518-480-3355 x1 or by visiting the Thunder offices during regular business hours. Fans can also renew their seats at any remaining Thunder home games by visiting our season ticket table in the main lobby. Any prospective new season ticket holders can also sign up for next season with seating locations available on a first come, first served basis.

Returning for next season will be the Early Bird Special, where fans who purchase or renew by April 8 with a $50 deposit per seat will receive a season-ticket holder exclusive shirt. Ticket holders who subscribe to the 2018-19 full-season plan by April 8 will also receive the first game of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs free of charge. In addition, they will be eligible for special pricing for the remaining Thunder 2017-18 regular season home games on a best available basis at the season-ticket holder price.

All full and partial season ticket holders will retain the rights to their seating location until June 1, at which point all seats that have not been reserved will be released to the general public for new season ticket holders or relocations. Any prospective new full season ticket customers can reserve a 2017-18 full season ticket now in any seat that was not sold during the 2017-18 regular season.

"We are extremely excited to announce our full season tickets over a month earlier than last season and with more flexibility for our fans than we've ever been able to offer before," Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said. "For the first time, we're able to offer a 12-month payment plan to make monthly payments more affordable and our prices remain unchanged for the third straight season. We've seen tremendous fan support so far this season and are looking forward to exceeding that yet again next season, our second as a locally owned franchise."

Season ticket benefits from the 2017-18 season, including an unlimited ticket exchange for all games, a season ticket holder gift, flexible payment plans and the ability to buy additional tickets at the season ticket rate all season long remain in effect. We will also bring back the season-ticket holder book for ticket distribution, two free playoff games and priority seating on all Cool Insuring Arena events.

The Thunder have also altered their primary home and away uniforms for the 2018-19 season. The jerseys will remain red and white, with black and silver also remaining in the color scheme and the secondary Thunder head will replace the primary Thunder on the center crest. Visit ECHLThunder.com/jerseys to view the artwork for next season's uniforms.

To get your season tickets reserved or if you have any questions on the 2018-19 ticket pricing, call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 x1 to speak with a ticket sales representative. The Thunder offices are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thunder staff will also take season ticket deposits and payments in the Cool Insuring Arena main lobby at all remaining home games during the 2017-18 season, beginning on Friday, February 16.

The Thunder are back in action this weekend as they hit the road for the first of five straight games away from Glens Falls, beginning tomorrow evening against the Worcester Railers at 7:05 p.m. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 x1 for tickets to upcoming Thunder home games.

