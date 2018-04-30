Thunder Raise over $9,000 for Humboldt Broncos

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have raised $9,181 to donate to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey program through the HumboldtStrong Community Foundation.

After the tragic accident that occurred on Friday, April 6, the Adirondack Thunder launched a ticket deal during Round 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs that raised $1,371 to donate to the Humboldt Broncos. On Sunday, April 8, the Thunder players donated the $700 from their "money on the board" for their game that day in Brampton to the Humboldt program.

On Friday, April 13, the Thunder partnered with Southy's Pizzeria and Streamlined Graphics to create "Humboldt Strong" shirts to sell at the game that night. The shirts were sold for $20 and all proceeds from the shirts were donated to the Humboldt program, as well as other donations collected at the table. The shirts raised $7,110 between sales at the game and pre-orders placed.

The Adirondack Thunder are back in action this week with Games 3 and 4 against the Manchester Monarchs to be held at Cool Insuring Arena, beginning on Tuesday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m.

