Eagles Build 4-0 Lead to Cruise to 6-2 Win over Steelheads

April 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles forwards Shawn St-Amant and J.C. Beaudin each scored a pair of goals as Colorado claimed a 2-0 series lead with a 6-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday. Joe Cannata made 32 saves on 34 shots, while the Eagles finished the night going 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill.

Unlike Game One, which saw the two teams skate for nearly 75 minutes before scoring the game's first goal, Colorado would come out with an early mark on the scoreboard in Game Two. Eagles forward J.C. Beaudin would score his team-leading fifth goal of the playoffs when he swooped through the top of the right circle before snapping a wrister past Idaho goalie Philippe Desrosiers to give Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 5:12 mark of the first period. Defenseman Nicolas Meloche picked up the assist for his first professional playoff point.

Moving into the second period, Colorado would be tested when Idaho received a 5-on-3 power play for over a minute. Cannata and company would rise to the occasion and thwart the opportunity for the Steelheads. The hard work on the penalty kill would then allow the Eagles to expand their lead when forward Ryan Olsen tipped a shot from the point on the power play into the back of the net to give Colorado a 2-0 advantage at the 12:24 mark of the middle frame.

Less than two minutes later and with the teams playing 4-on-4 hockey, Beaudin would streak down the left wing on a 2-on-1 rush before feeding the puck in the low-slot for St-Amant. His initial shot would be denied, but he would collect his own rebound in the crease and stuff it home to grow the Eagles lead to 3-0.

Colorado would earn another power play late in the second period and again they would take advantage, as Matt Register would feed the puck between the circles and St-Amant would send a shot past Desrosiers to make it a 4-0 Eagles advantage with 2:14 left in the period.

Idaho would finally jump on the board 3:40 into the third period when forward Max French, who was stationed on the side of the crease, tapped a pass into the net to trim the Eagles lead to 4-1. French would add a second goal late in regulation when he capped-off a 2-on-1 rush by deflecting a centering feed past Cannata to slice the deficit to 4-2 with 2:31 left in the contest.

Colorado would respond just 17 seconds later when Beaudin tracked down a puck behind the net on an odd-man rush and fed it past goaltender Thomas Sholl, who entered the contest to start the third period.

Eagles forward Matt Garbowsky would round out the scoring when he blistered a one-timer from the low-slot into the net to make it 6-2 Colorado with only 58 seconds remaining in the game.

The Eagles return to action when they continue their best-of-seven series against the Idaho Steelheads in Game Three on Wednesday, May 2nd at 7:10pm MT at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. Tickets for all Eagles home playoff games are on sale now and can be purchased online at ColoradoEagles.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.