Beaudin, St. Amant Lead Eagles to Game 2 Win

Loveland, CO (4/29/18) - JC Beaudin and Shawn St. Amant both notched two-goal nights and Joe Cannata made 32 saves, as the Colorado Eagles took down the Idaho Steelheads 6-2 in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Final on Sunday night at Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles will take a 2-0 series lead to Idaho as the series shifts to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday.

Max French scored both goals for the Steelheads, both coming in the third period, but it wasn't enough against a Colorado team that scored three times in the second period and would add two more in the final three minutes of regulation.

After only one goal was scored in Colorado's Game 1 overtime victory, the Eagles would strike early in Game 2 when Beaudin's wrist shot from the high slot beat Philippe Desrosiers under the crossbar at 5:12 for a 1-0 Eagles lead, Beaudin's fourth goal of the playoffs.

The Steelheads had eight power play opportunities in the game, but it was the Eagles power play that would be the difference-maker in the second period. Ryan Olsen netted a power play goal at 12:24 of the second period on a deflection of a Jake Marto shot for his second goal of the post-season to make it 2-0. Just 1:47 later during 4-on-4 [Brady Brassart, 4/29; Colorado Eagles Photography] hockey, St. Amant would make it 3-0 with his first of the playoffs, driving the net on a 2-on-1 and burying his own rebound past Desrosiers.

St. Amant would strike again at 17:46 of the second period, a power play one-timer past Desrosiers on a feed from Matt Register between the circles. Register had two assists on the night.

Desrosiers was relieved by Tomas Sholl at the end of the second period, surrendering four goals on 22 shots.

French would score the first of his two goals at 3:40 of the third, standing in front of Cannata to redirect a Cole Ully feed over the goal line for his fourth goal of the playoffs. French would finish another Ully feed at 17:29 on a 2-on-1 for his second of the game to pull Idaho within two goals at 4-2.

Beaudin would answer back for Colorado just 17 seconds after French's second goal. With Sholl leaving the net for an extra attacker, the puck rolled back into the Idaho zone. Sholl scrambled back to the net, but Charlie Dodero fumbled the puck in front of the goal and ultimately lost it to Michael Joly. Joly's pass for Beaudin went below the goal line, but Beaudin banked the puck off an Idaho stick and in to make it 5-2 Eagles.

Beaudin leads all playoff performers with six goals.

Matt Garbowsky would cap the scoring for Colorado with a one-timer from the slot at 19:02, his third goal of the playoffs. Sholl surrendered two goals on ten shots during one period of work.

French's first goal of the game snapped a shutout streak of 124:34 for Cannata, dating back to Game 6 of Colorado's first-round series against Wichita.

The Steelheads look to get back into the series on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena in Game 3 of the Mountain Division Final, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:10pm MT. The game will be available on 1350AM KTIK, and seen on Cable One and ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS: Goals: French (4,5) Philippe Desrosiers: 18 saves on 22 shots; Tomas Sholl: 8 saves on 10 shots Power Play: 0-for-8 Penalty Kill: 4-for-6

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. JC Beaudin COL

2. Shawn St. Amant COL

3. Matt Register COL

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME JC Beaudin: 2 goals, assist, plus-2 rating, 7 shots.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Shawn St. Amant's first goal of the contest was a momentum-swinger for Colorado, giving them a 3-0 lead just 1:47 after Ryan Olsen had given the Eagles breathing room with a power play goal of his own. A 2-on-1 rush with JC Beaudin had St. Amant driving to the front of the net, redirecting Beaudin's feed into the pads of Philippe Desrosiers. St. Amant stopped on his rebound in the crease, and neither Idaho defender could clear him away before he tapped the loose puck over the goal line.

