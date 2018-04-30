South Carolina's Concannon Named ECHL General Manager of the Year

April 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Rob Concannon of the South Carolina Stingrays is the 2017-18 recipient of the League's General Manager of the Year award. The award is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

Concannon helped oversee one of the best single seasons in the Stingrays' 25-year history in 2017-18. South Carolina set new club records for wins (48) and points (104) while qualifying for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 11th straight season and 24th time overall. The Stingrays allowed 153 goals, the fewest ever allowed by any team in the ECHL's 30-year history, and allowed just 27 power-play goals, setting a new league record in that category as well.

Concannon is in his eighth season as president of South Carolina. Born in Dorchester, Mass., Concannon played for the Stingrays from 1995 to 2000, was a member of the 1997 Kelly Cup championship team and was inducted into the Stingrays Hall of Fame in 2004. He retired from hockey with the sixth most games played in Stingrays history at 330, and sixth all-time with 231 points (111g-120a).

Prior to turning pro, Concannon was a Division III All-American in 1995 with Salem State College. In addition to the Stingrays, Concannon skated for the Idaho Steelheads and Greenville Grrrowl during his eight-year hockey career.

ECHL General Manager of the Year Award

2017-18 Rob Concannon, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Chris Stewart, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.