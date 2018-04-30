Komets Battle Walleye Wednesday

April 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets took a split of the first two games of the Central Division Finals at Toledo last weekend. The Komets claimed game 1 with a 5-3 victory Saturday at the Huntington Center. The Walleye evened the series with a 2-1 win over the Komets Sunday.

Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series will held in Fort Wayne this week. Game 3 will be Wednesday night at 7:30 on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. Game 4 is slated for Friday at 8pm. The series goes back to Toledo for game 5 Saturday at 7:35pm.

If game 6 is needed, it will be skated in Fort Wayne Tuesday, May 8 and if game 7 is necessary it will be held at Toledo Wednesday, May 9.

2018 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS TOLEDO WALLEYE

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

Game 1- Saturday, April 28.......Fort Wayne 5 at Toledo 3

Game 2- Sunday, April 29.........Fort Wayne 1 at Toledo 2

Game 3- Wednesday, May 2.....Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm

Game 4- Friday, May 4..............Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:00pm

Game 5- Saturday, May 5.........Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm

Game 6- Tuesday, May 8..........Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm*

Game 7- Wednesday, May 9.....Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

*If necessary.

All games on WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5 and streaming live at www.komets.com.

Komet playoff tickets-- Tickets for Komet home playoff games 3 and 4 against Toledo are now on sale at the Coliseum ticket office. Season tickets for 2018-19 with special early bird pricing are also on sale a the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.*If necessary.

All games on WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5 and streaming live at www.komets.com.

Komet leaders-- After seven playoff games Gabriel Desjardin leads the league with nine assists and 12 points. Phelix Martineau leads the Komets with four goals and is tied with Desjardin with an ECHL best +9. Dennis Kravchenko and Bobby Shea each lead Fort Wayne with 10 penalty minutes.

Icing the puck-- The Komets' playoff power play ranks first in the league with a 27.3% rating after scoring six goals on 22 advantages. During the regular season the Komets ranked ninth on the power play with 18.1% (43/237). The Komets have scored first in four playoff games out of seven and are 3-0-1 in those games. Of the Komets 25 playoff goals, 11 have been scored in the second period and 10 have been scored in the third period. The Komets rank second in the ECHL post-season with a per-game average of 3.57 goals, Toledo ranks fourth with 3.17.

The post-season rivalry-- The Komets have played Toledo teams in the playoffs since 1961 and have faced Toledo more than any other team in its 66 years. The Komets have faced the Mercurys, Blades, Goaldiggers and Walleye. Over the years the Komets have challenged Toledo in a total of 16 series including this year's (1-1) and three round robin series (3-4) in the old IHL for a current total of 72 games and a record of 33-39. The Komets are 4-8 after the previous 12 "best-of" series against Toledo are 30-35 after 65 games (in "best-of" series play). The last time the Komets eliminated Toledo from the playoffs was in 1980 when they swept the Goaldiggers 4-0. Toledo has won four straight playoff series against Fort Wayne since then. The Komets won the first game of the current series and are 4-1 when winning game 1 against Toledo in a "best-of" series. All "best-of" series have been best of seven games and the Komets and Toledo have needed seven games to solve a series only once, in 2015 when the Walleye won 4-3.

Kids Seat Free Night Friday-- The Komets have featured Kids Seat Free Nights all season long and another Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for Friday when the Komets face Toledo in playoff action at the Coliseum courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.