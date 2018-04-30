Admirals to Open 2018-19 Season on October 13

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals will open the home portion of the 2018-19 30th anniversary season on October 13 against the Wheeling Nailers the team announced on Monday afternoon.

The Admirals and Nailers faced off six times during the 2017-18 season, including three meetings at Scope Arena. The full home schedule will be released on Thursday, May 3.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2018-19 30th Anniversary season! Fans can lock-in their seats for the upcoming season by visiting NorfolkAdmirals.com/tickets/season-tickets or calling the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212.

