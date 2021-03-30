Thunder Inks Experienced Forward White

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of experienced forward Ryan White.

White, 33, comes to Wichita with an extensive resume at the professional level. The native of Brandon, Manitoba has over 300 games played in the National Hockey League and 282 in the American Hockey League. White was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round (#66 overall) in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Over his pro career, he collected 62 points (31g, 30a) and racked up 447 penalty minutes in 313 career NHL games with Montreal, Philadelphia, Arizona and Minnesota. During his AHL time, he tallied 110 points (48g, 62a) and 636 penalty minutes in 282 games with Hamilton, Lehigh Valley, San Diego, Iowa and Manitoba.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 201-pound forward played four seasons for the Western Hockey League's Calgary Hitmen. His best year came in 2006-07 when he piled up 89 points (34g, 55a) in 72 games. He finished his junior career with 237 points (91g, 146a) in 275 games. He was selected to the CHL Top Prospects Game in 2005-06 and named to the 2007-08 WHL Second All-Star Team. .

The Thunder heads to the Black Hills next weekend for the first time this year to face the Rapid City Rush. The two-game weekend series starts Friday, April 2 at 8:05 p.m. CST.

