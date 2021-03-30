Rabbits Gain Forward Matthew Strome

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have received forward Matthew Strome from the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Strome is a under an Entry Level Contract with the Philadelphia Flyers after being selected in the 2017 NHL Draft.

A Mississauga, Ontario native, Strome joins the Upstate after appearing in three games with Lehigh Valley this season and scoring one goal. In 2019-20, the 6-foot-4, 206 pound forward debuted in the ECHL and posted 20 points for Reading (nine goals, 11 assists) in 25 games. During his time with the Royals, Strome recorded an 11-game point streak and totaled 13 points (five goals, eight assists) from Feb. 1-Feb. 28, 2020.

Prior to turning pro, Strome played four seasons with the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs and served as captain in 2018-19. He helped the Bulldogs to the 2018 OHL Championship with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 20 playoff games.

In an additional move, goaltender Jake Kupsky has been released from his Standard Player Contract.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action tomorrow, Wednesday, March 31 and kickoff three games in four nights against their in-state rival, South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop tomorrow is slated for 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

