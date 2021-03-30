Florida Adds Woolf to Blue Line
March 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Dylan Woolf for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
Woolf, 24, is entering his first professional season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound blueliner just finished his fourth year with the St. Lawrence University Saints of the Eastern College Athletic Conference. In his senior season, Woolf notched three points (1g-2a) in 12 appearances.
A native of Victoria, Minnesota, Woolf served as the Saints' captain for three seasons. The Saints most recently won the ECAC Hockey title in 2020-21. It was the team's first conference title since 2001.
Florida hits the road this week for three games against the Orlando Solar Bears. The teams will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday Apr. 1, Friday Apr. 2, and Saturday Apr. 3 at Amway Center.
