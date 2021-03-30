Allen Americans Weekly

March 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), are back at home for three games this week against the Utah Grizzlies. On Thursday, April1st, it's Star Trek/70's Night. On Friday, its ParrotHead Night / Craft Beer Fest. Then on Saturday night, its Police/Fire/Medical Night. Allen Americans Website.

Official Postgame Party Destination After Every Home Game: Bar Louie

Next Up: Thursday, April 1st vs. Utah Grizzlies

Watch Every Road Game at TwoRows Classic Grill

Next Up: Wednesday, April 14th vs. Rapid City

Last Week's Record: 1-2-0

Overall record: 22-13-2-0: 46 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, March 24th vs. Rapid City Rush, 5-2 Loss

Game Winning Goal: Andrew Sturtz (7)

Winning Goalie: Adam Carlson

Losing Goalie: Justin Kapelmaster

Shots on Goal: Allen (35) Rapid City (23)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 4) (Rapid City 0 for 6)

Friday, March 26th vs. Rapid City Rush, 5-2 Win

Game Winning Goal: Colby McAuley (3)

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte

Losing Goalie: Adam Carlson

Shots on Goal: Allen (35) Rapid City (29)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 3) (Utah 0 for 4)

Saturday, March 27th vs. Rapid City Rush, 6-4 Loss

Game Winning Goal: Tyler Coulter (19)

Winning Goalie: Brad Barone

Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte

Shots on Goal: Rapid City (35) Allen (29)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 4) (Rapid City 0 for 3)

- This Week's Games -

Thursday, April 1 vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Friday, April 2 vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, April 3, vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals -Jesse Mychan and Corey Mackin (15)

Assists - Matt Register (22)

Points - Corey Mackin (32)

Power Play Goals - Corey Mackin (5)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (9)

Shorthanded Goals - Josh Lammon and Corey Mackin (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Colby McAuley and several others (1)

Game Winning Goals - Jesse Mychan and Les Lancaster (4)

First Goal - Kameron Kielly and two others (3)

Insurance Goals - Spencer Asuchak (3)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (63)

Plus/Minus - Philip Beaulieu (+11)

Shots on Goal - Corey Mackin (105)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.931)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (6)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.30)

Shutouts -Jake Paterson and Justin Kapelmaster (2)

Americans Notables:

Colby McAuley had six points in two games since returning from injury (2 goals and 4 assists). He finished runner up for ECHL Player of the Week.

Josh Lammon is riding a season-high six-game point streak.

Corey Mackin is 10th in the league in scoring with 32 points.

Les Lancaster leads all defensemen with 11 goals.

The Americans are allowing 31.65 shots per game which is fifth most in the league.

Allen is second in the league averaging 3.38 goals per game.

The Americans are outscoring their opponents 45 to 37 in the second period.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.