Utah's Boucher Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Matthew Boucher of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 22-28. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor.

Boucher scored four goals and added four assists for eight points in four games against Tulsa last week.

The 23-year-old posted his first professional hat trick in a 4-2 win on Wednesday, picked up an assist in a 3-1 loss on Friday, had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory on Saturday and added an assist in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

A native of Los Angeles, Boucher leads ECHL rookies with 15 goals, 20 assists and 35 points in 35 games this season. His 35 points are tied for seventh overall in the league.

Prior to turning pro, Boucher tallied 60 points (31g-29a) in 57 career games at the University of New Brunswick and had 192 points (96g-96a) in 241 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville and Quebec.

On behalf of Matthew Boucher, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Colby McAuley, Allen (2 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and Tyler Coulter, Rapid City (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: A.J. Jenks (Fort Wayne), Patrick Bajkov (Greenville), Rob Bordson (Kansas City), Cole Ully (South Carolina) and Anthony Beauregard (Wichita).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.