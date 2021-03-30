Americans Add Two Forwards from the Canadian College Program

Forward Steve Owre with the University of Alberta

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), along with partner Globe Life, are proud to announce they have signed forwards Chad Butcher and Steve Owre, from the University of Alberta.

Chad Butcher played in three games for the Americans in the 2018-2019 season and had one assist before returning to college. Last year at the University of Alberta, Butcher put up 20 points in 17 games (8 goals and 12 assists).

The Americans also ink Steve Owre, a 6-foot-0 and 180-pound forward from Rocklin, CA. In three seasons of Canadian College Hockey, he had 77 points in 84 games.

"The University of Alberta is a great college program," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "With losing several key players to injury, we needed to add some depth up front. I'm expecting both to step into the lineup and contribute immediately."

The Americans return to action this Thursday night at 7:05 pm against the Utah Grizzlies. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.

