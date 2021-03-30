NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Stingrays Announce Schedule Update

March 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release


NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced a new change to their schedule, moving their home game originally slated for Sunday, April 4 against Greenville to Wednesday, May 26 at 7:05 p.m.

The change is due to the upcoming Easter holiday this Sunday.

South Carolina is back on the ice Wednesday for a contest against the Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

