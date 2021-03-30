ECHL Transactions - March 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 30, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jake Kupsky, G

Indy:

Ross Olsson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Dylan Woolf, D signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Matthew Strome, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve

Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Kelly Bent, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Mike McKee, D returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ryan White, F signed contract, added to active roster

