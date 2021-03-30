ECHL Transactions - March 30
March 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 30, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Jake Kupsky, G
Indy:
Ross Olsson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Dylan Woolf, D signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add Matthew Strome, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve
Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Kelly Bent, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Mike McKee, D returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ryan White, F signed contract, added to active roster
