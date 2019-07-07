Thunder Blank Goats, Snap Skid

July 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The Thunder ended a seven-game losing streak with a combined three-hit shutout of the Hartford Yard Goats in a 3-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Albert Abreu and Nick Nelson (3-2) teamed up to hold Hartford to three hits and three walks, striking out nine men and allowing just one baserunner over the final four innings.

Abreu and Hartford starter Matt Dennis opened the game by battling for six scoreless innings each, with Dennis retiring the first 10 Thunder (8-12, 46-39) batters before hitting Kyle Holder in the foot with a pitch in the fourth inning. The Thunder went hitless until the fifth, when Isiah Gilliam collected his first Double-A hit with a line-drive single off the glove of first baseman Colton Welker.

All three Thunder runs came in the bottom of the eighth inning against Yard Goats (9-10, 46-40) reliever Alexander Guillen (2-2). Gosuke Katoh drew a two-out walk and advanced to third on a Hoy Jun Park single, and Kyle Holder followed with an infield single to plate Katoh for the game's first run. Chris Gittens then hit a grounder to short, and in an attempt at an inning-ending force play at second, shortstop Alan Trejo threw wildly past second, allowing two runs to score.

Mandy Alvarez turned in a key defensive play in the top of the eighth inning to snuff out a Hartford threat. With Manny Melendez on third base, Welker hit a hard grounder to Alvarez, who caught Melendez straying too far from the bag. After tagging Melendez out, Alvarez threw to first to retire Welker for an inning-ending double play.

At the plate, Alvarez went 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 16 games, one shy of the team-high.

Your Thunder return to action after the Eastern League all-star break on Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m. to open a four-game road series against the Reading Fightin Phils. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.