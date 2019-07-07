Yard Goats Win Streak Ends Before All-Star Break

Trenton, NJ - The Trenton Thunder scored the only three runs of the game in the eighth inning, and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, New Jersey. Thunder shortstop Kyle Holder came up with a two-out RBI infield single to score Gosuke Katoh to give Trenton a 1-0 lead. The Yankees affiliate scored two more runs on a throwing error as it ended Hartford's four-game win streak. Trenton only had one hit over the first seven innings of the game, as Yard Goats starter Matt Dennis fired six scoreless in his start. The Yard Goats took three of four against the Trenton, and are now off for the All-Star break until Thursday, when they host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Hartford starter Matt Dennis turned in his best outing of the season and retired the first ten batters before Kyle Holder was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. Isiah Gilliam had Trenton's first hit, which was a liner to first base in the fifth inning. The right-hander retired the side in order in the sixth inning and turned things over to EL All-Star Alexander Guillen.

The Yard Goats had some opportunities to score off Thunder starter and Yankees prospect Albert Abreu. Hartford left six men on base over the first five innings and failed to score a second and third situation with one out in the fifth. Abreu registered six strikeouts and permitted just two hits in six solid innings. Hartford's best chance to score came in the eighth inning when Manny Melendez led off the inning with a triple off reliever Nick Nelson. However, Nelson got an infield grounder and then a double play to end the threat.

The Yard Goats have three days off for the All-Star break and will return to action on Thursday, July 11th and host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Donuts Park at 7:05 PM. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

