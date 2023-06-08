Thunder Announces 2022-23 Protected List

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today its protected list of players from the 2022-23 season.

The list of 33 players includes nine defenseman, 21 forwards and three goalies.

Defense (9): Austin Crossley, Dominic Dockery, Zack Hoffman, Cole Larkin, Cole MacDonald, Chris McKay, Jordan Muzzillo, Xavier Pouliot, Connor Walters

Forwards (21): Ben Allison, Peter Bates, Kelly Bent, Brett Boeing, Dillon Boucher, Peter Crinella, Jay Dickman, Billy Exell, Logan Fredericks, Gavin Gould, Kenny Hausinger, Stephen Johnson, Westin Michaud, Jason Pineo, Quinn Preston, Carson Rose, Sam Sternschein, Michal Stinil, Chris Van Os-Shaw, Brayden Watts, Jake Wahlin

Goalies (3): Roman Basran, Evan Buitenhuis, Trevor Gorsuch

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

