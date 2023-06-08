Bloyer Receives 2022-23 Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that referee Nolan Bloyer has been named the 2022-23 recipient of the Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award.

The award honors an On-Ice Official for his contributions and dedication to the league officiating staff and is determined in voting of ECHL On-Ice Officials. It is named in honor of ECHL linesman Ryan Birmingham, who tragically lost his life in an automobile accident in May 2007.

"It is a true privilege to receive the Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award," Bloyer said. "I am incredibly thankful that my teammates selected me for this award. I love going to the rink with this group and creating memories day in and day out. Thank you!

"There are countless people who have served as a support system for me throughout the years," he continued. "I'd like to thank my parents, Tom and Bonnie, and my brother Jay for their continued support. Secondly, the Johnson and Jackson family for always being a home away from home. All the crew with SHRA; Dean Brandt, Jon Sass, Mike Mannin, Tom Nergard and Kent Madsen for all their mentorship. All the staff with the USA Hockey Officiating Development Program that helped provide the tools to be able to officiate professional hockey for a living. Last but not least a massive thank you to our management team. Mr. Kelly, Ryan Crelin, Joe Ernst, Riley Yerkovich and Stephen Thomson for giving me my opportunity in the ECHL. All of the development coaches and front office staff as well. They have led the way to create an incredibly fun and rewarding atmosphere within the ECHL staff. I will forever cherish my time with all of you!"

The 2022-23 season was Bloyer's fourth season as an ECHL referee. He was selected to work the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk in January and the Conference Finals for the third consecutive season, while he is currently working the Kelly Cup Finals for the second consecutive season. This season he also worked his first career American Hockey League game while also earning an assignment working the U18 World Junior Championship in Switzerland.

Prior to joining the ECHL, Bloyer worked the 2019 Clark Cup Finals in the United States Hockey League and the 2019 Asia League Finals.

"Nolan is very deserving of this honor," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Riley Yerkovich. "His character both on and off the ice has earned the respect of the entire ECHL officiating staff and management team. I would like to congratulate him on being selected by his peers for such a meaningful award."

The ECHL will present the award to Bloyer during the 2023-24 season.

The 2007-08 edition of the ECHL Rule Book was dedicated to the memory of Birmingham, who was featured on the back cover, and ECHL on-ice officials wore a commemorative patch on their left shoulder that had 60, which is the number that Birmingham wore, and the initials RJB.

Birmingham began his officiating career when he was 12 years old in the Southgate Minor Hockey Association and worked his way into the USA Hockey Junior Officiating Development Program in 2003. Birmingham was hired as a full-time linesman by the ECHL in 2006 and worked 83 games in the regular season and four games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, including his final game, Florida at Charlotte, on April 17, 2007.

There are 41 former ECHL officials who worked as part of the NHL officiating team in 2022-23 with referees Reid Anderson, Jake Brenk, Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski, Mitch Dunning, Trevor Hanson, Beau Halkidis, Ghislain Hebert, Jean Hebert, Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert, T.J. Luxmore, Peter MacDougall, Morgan MacPhee, Michael Markovic, Wes McCauley, Jon McIsaac, Dan O'Rourke, Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney, Carter Sandlak, Graham Skilliter, Furman South, Justin St. Pierre and Ian Walsh and linesmen Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy, Julien Fournier, Brandon Gawryletz, Mitchell Hunt, Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis, Kilian McNamara, Bevin Mills, C.J. Murray, Kory Nagy, Ben O'Quinn and Bryan Pancich.

Forty-two of the 80 referees working in the American Hockey League, came from the ECHL, while 79 of the 155 linespeople in the AHL have worked games in the ECHL.

Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award Winners

2022-23 Nolan Bloyer

2021-22 Christopher Williams

2020-21 Sean MacFarlane

2019-20 Andrew Bruggeman

2018-19 Patrick Richardson

2017-18 Charlie O'Connor

2016-17 Scott DeBaugh

2015-16 Camden Nuckols and Oliver "Butch" Mousseaux

2014-15 Scott Senger

2013-14 Travis Jackson

2012-13 Brad Phillips

2011-12 Jason Rollins

2010-11 Paul Carnathan

2009-10 Ray King

2008-09 Michel Voyer

2007-08 David Jones

