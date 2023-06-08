Protected List of the Lions de Trois-Rivières Announced

The ECHL has approved the list of protected players submitted by each of its teams, including the Lions de Trois-Rivières, for the 2023-24 season.

ECHL teams are permitted to protect as many players as they wish, provided they respect the guidelines stipulated in the collective agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players Association. It stipulates that teams retain the rights of players selected for the coming season.

Lions de Trois-Rivières: Protected list

Etienne Montpetit, Louis-Philip Guindon, Bradley Johnson, Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Sam Dunn, Connor Welsh, Shane Kuzmeski, Markuss Komuls, Brett Beauvais, Francis Thibeault, Philippe Bureau-Blais, Alex Breton, Mathieu Brodeur, Luke Orysiuk, Jesse Lees, Matthew Barron, Zach Kaiser, James Phelan, Cedric Montminy, Nicolas Guay, Nicolas Larivière, William Lemay, Conner Chaulk, William Leblanc, Brendan Soucie, Cole Gallant, Chrystopher Collin, Jonathan Joannette, Chad Pietroniro, Alexis D'Aoust, Julien Nantel, Tim Vanstone, Anthony Nellis.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all their future consideration transactions by 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 20, 2023, and must submit their end-of-season roster by 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 22, 2023.

End-of-season rosters can include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

