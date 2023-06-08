Komets Announce Protected List

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced their protected list of players submitted to the ECHL following the 2022-23 season. The list of 18 players includes nine forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Komet protected list

Goaltenders: Sam Harvey, Rylan Parenteau, (2)

Defensemen: Jake Johnson, Blake Siebenaler, Jacob Graves, Noah Ganske, Marcus McIvor, Scott Allan, Dan Maggio (7)

Forwards: Oliver Cooper, Stefano Giliati, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Tye Felhaber, Tristan Pelletier, William Provost, Josh Winquist (9)

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

