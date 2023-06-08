Royals Announce 2023 Protected List

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Thursday the team's 2023 protected list. Reading has retained the rights to twenty-one players. Seventeen of the players on the list skated for the Royals in the 2022-23 season. Season memberships, group and flex tickets are now available for the team's 22nd season by calling 610-898-7825 and visiting royalshockey.com.

Forwards (12): Patrick Bajkov, Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Jackson Cressey, Brendan Hoffmann, Tyler Kirkup, Tyler Kobryn, Yvan Mongo, Kamerin Nault, Max Newton, Devon Paliani, Shane Sellar

Defensemen (6): Mike Chen, Ryan Cook, Dominic Cormier, T.J. Fergus, Tyler Heidt, Clark Hiebert

Goaltenders (3): Kaden Fulcher, Hayden Hawkey, Matt Vernon

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

