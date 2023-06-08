Solar Bears Alumni Zach Fucale, Christopher Gibson Faceoff in 2023 Calder Cup Finals

June 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







PALM DESERT, Calif. - Orlando Solar Bears alumni Zach Fucale of the AHL's Eastern Conference Champion, Hershey Bears and Christopher Gibson of the Western Conference Champion, Coachella Valley Firebirds prepare for the commencement of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

Fucale, 28, appeared in 24 regular season games for the Solar Bears during the 2019-20 regular season, posting a 10-8-4 record with a 2.36 goals against average (GAA) and a 92.8% save percentage (SV%). Four of Fucale's 10 wins were shutouts, which tied Clint Windsor's mark in the same season for the second most by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season.

The 2013 second round pick of the Montreal Canadiens is in his third season with the Washington Capitals organization, signing a two-way contract with the Capitals in 2020. Fucale made his NHL debut in 2021, setting a record for longest shutout streak to start a career in league history.

The Laval, Quebec native is looking to add to his already loaded trophy case which includes a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Championship, Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Memorial Cup, Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal, and U20 World Junior Championship Gold Medal.

Gibson, 30, appeared in 20 regular season games and two playoff games for the Solar Bears during the 2013-14 regular season, recording a 8-9-2 mark with a 3.16 GAA and a .892 save percentage.

The Karkkila, Finland native was selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season with the New York Islanders, appearing in four NHL games that season.

Gibson joined the Tampa Bay Lightning organization prior to the 2020-21 season and was a part of the Lightning team that won the 2021 Stanley Cup Championship.

This season, Gibson has appeared in 20 AHL games, posting a 10-5-4 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .894 SV%.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.