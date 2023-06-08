Thunder Announce 2023 Protected List
June 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced their 2023 protected list. The list consists of 12 forwards, 11 defensemen, and three goaltenders.
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players and players that signed AHL/NHL deals prior to the 2022-23 season can't be listed.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.
Adirondack Thunder Protected List:
Forwards (12)
Erik Middendorf
Travis Broughman
Ryan Smith
Grant Jozefek
Patrick Grasso
Shawn Weller
Matt Jennings
Colin Long
Brady Fleurent
Shane Harper
Yanick Turcotte
Brandon Schultz
Defenseman (11)
Ivan Chukarov
Matt Slick
Dajon Mingo
Ryan Orgel
Wayne Letourneau
Matt Stief
Kyle Hallbauer
Jeff Taylor
Bryce Martin
Jake Ryczek
Blake Thompson
Goaltenders (3)
Mike Robinson
Jake Theut
Vinnie Purpura
Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
