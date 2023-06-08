Thunder Announce 2023 Protected List

June 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced their 2023 protected list. The list consists of 12 forwards, 11 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players and players that signed AHL/NHL deals prior to the 2022-23 season can't be listed.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

Adirondack Thunder Protected List:

Forwards (12)

Erik Middendorf

Travis Broughman

Ryan Smith

Grant Jozefek

Patrick Grasso

Shawn Weller

Matt Jennings

Colin Long

Brady Fleurent

Shane Harper

Yanick Turcotte

Brandon Schultz

Defenseman (11)

Ivan Chukarov

Matt Slick

Dajon Mingo

Ryan Orgel

Wayne Letourneau

Matt Stief

Kyle Hallbauer

Jeff Taylor

Bryce Martin

Jake Ryczek

Blake Thompson

Goaltenders (3)

Mike Robinson

Jake Theut

Vinnie Purpura

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.