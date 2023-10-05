Thunder Announce Promo Schedule

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the 2023-24 promotional schedule has been released.

In addition to theme nights, Friday home games will feature $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday home games will be $4 Bud Light courtesy of Saratoga Eagle.

"We are thrilled to announce our 2023-24 Promotional Schedule and have been preparing for our home opener on October 28 against Maine," said team president Jeff Mead. "Fans will be excited to see popular theme nights return, food and drink specials, new themes, and a completely remodeled Heritage Hall."

Popular nights return to Cool Insuring Arena such as the Youth Jersey Giveaway on Opening Night, Military Appreciation Night, Miracle on Ice Night, New Year's Eve Celebration, Law Enforcement Night, Kid's Day Game, Stick it to Cancer Weekend, and Fan Appreciation Weekend.

In addition to two postgame skates with the team on Sunday, January 27 and Sunday, March 24, the Thunder will introduce NYRA Day on Sunday, November 12, Firefighter Night on Saturday, December 16, Affiliate Night on Saturday, January 27 and Country Night on Saturday, February 17.

"Last year the community helped raise over $257,000 for local efforts and many of our biggest games this season will allow us to continue to give back to the community that supports us so well," added Mead.

Specialty jerseys this season will be Military Appreciation Night, Miracle on Ice Night, Kid's Day Game, Country Night, Law Enforcement Night, Stick it to Cancer Weekend and Fan Appreciation Weekend.

The Thunder host the Maine Mariners in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. Glens Falls Hospital presents a youth jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 kids 14 and under and SkyZone glow sticks for the first 3,000 fans.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

