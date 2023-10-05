Fifth Third Bank Is Back as the Official Bank of Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and Fifth Third Bank will continue their multi-year partnership, making Fifth Third Bank the Official Bank of Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades. The collaboration includes exclusive naming rights to the box office at Hertz Arena, referred to as the "Fifth Third Bank Box Office." Fifth Third Bank also has the naming rights to the Terrace Level at Hertz Arena, known as the "Fifth Third Bank Terrace".

Fans of the Blades will have numerous opportunities to view the partnership with Fifth Third Bank, including signage on the outdoor marquee and primary arena dasher boards along with digital signage in Hertz Arena's Recreational Rinks. In addition, Fifth Third Bank will be the exclusive presenting partner on all Florida Everblades game broadcasts.

"We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Fifth Third Bank as the Official Bank of Hertz Arena and the ECHL Florida Everblades," spoke Chris Palin, Executive Vice President, and Chief Revenue Officer. "This partnership has been built on shared values of community engagement and a commitment to enhancing the fan experience. With Fifth Third Bank's continued support, we look forward to creating even more memorable moments for our fans and community."

Fifth Third Bank will remain the presenting partner for the Florida Everblades annual Teddy Bear Toss Night with executives from Fifth Third Bank to participate in the Ceremonial Puck Drop on Teddy Bear Toss Night. Group tickets will also be available to Fifth Third Bank on promotional game nights like Military Night and Fan Appreciation Night for team building.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership as the Official Bank of the Florida Everblades. It demonstrates the Bank's commitment to South Florida, and will help us continue to connect with fans of the Florida Everblades," said Stephanie Green, Fifth Third's South Florida regional president. "This partnership impacts more than sports; together it supports our vibrant community and deepens relationships. We are most excited about the positive impact we will create together to make South Florida a Fifth Third better."

